Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rock County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Rock County, Minnesota this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Rock County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Renville County West High School at Hills-Beaver Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Hills, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Luverne High School at Blue Earth Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Blue Earth, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
