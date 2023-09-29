Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Renville County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Renville County, Minnesota? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Renville County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Renville County West High School at Hills-Beaver Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Hills, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dawson-Boyd High School at Bold High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Olivia, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
