Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Otter Tail County, Minnesota this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Otter Tail County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Brandon-Evansville High School at Hillcrest Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Fergus Falls, MN

Fergus Falls, MN Conference: Little Eight

Little Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Breckenridge Senior High School at Parkers Prairie High School