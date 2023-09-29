Michael A. Taylor vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .216 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 24 walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 51.3% of his 117 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 18 games this season (15.4%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (27.4%), with more than one RBI in 14 of them (12.0%).
- He has scored in 30.8% of his games this season (36 of 117), with two or more runs six times (5.1%).
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|54
|.232
|AVG
|.196
|.281
|OBP
|.260
|.468
|SLG
|.380
|19
|XBH
|15
|13
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|20
|71/12
|K/BB
|57/12
|7
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.69).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (227 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach (3-3 with a 5.42 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.42, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .330 against him.
