Root for your favorite local high school football team in Meeker County, Minnesota this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Meeker County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Junior-Senior High School at West Central Area Secondary School