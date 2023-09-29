The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Lake of the Woods High School at Bigfork High School