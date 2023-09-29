The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is batting .254 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Farmer is batting .333 during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

Farmer has gotten at least one hit in 56.8% of his games this season (63 of 111), with more than one hit 15 times (13.5%).

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (9.9%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Farmer has an RBI in 32 of 111 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 54 .280 AVG .229 .350 OBP .279 .429 SLG .392 14 XBH 13 5 HR 6 21 RBI 24 42/11 K/BB 43/11 0 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings