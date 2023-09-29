There is high school football action in Grant County, Minnesota this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

    • Grant County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Junior-Senior High School at West Central Area Secondary School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Barrett, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

