Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Freeborn County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Freeborn County, Minnesota has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Freeborn County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Albert Lea High School at Tri-City United
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Montogomery, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Granada-Huntley-East Chain High School at Alden-Conger High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Alden, MN
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
