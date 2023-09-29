In Douglas County, Minnesota, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Hennepin County
  • Dakota County
  • Ramsey County
  • Anoka County

    • Douglas County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Brandon-Evansville High School at Hillcrest Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Fergus Falls, MN
    • Conference: Little Eight
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Alexandria Area High School at Brainerd High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Brainerd, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.