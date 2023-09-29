Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Douglas County, Minnesota, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Douglas County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Brandon-Evansville High School at Hillcrest Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Fergus Falls, MN
- Conference: Little Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexandria Area High School at Brainerd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Brainerd, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
