Want to know how to stream high school football games in Brown County, Minnesota this week? We have the information here.

Brown County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Madelia High School at New Ulm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: New Ulm, MN

New Ulm, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Springfield High School at Sleepy Eye High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Sleepy Eye, MN

Sleepy Eye, MN Conference: Tomahawk

Tomahawk How to Stream: Watch Here

Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School at Pipestone Area High School