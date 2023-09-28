Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 28 the Minnesota Vikings' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, put them 18th in the NFL.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Vikings Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Vikings are 18th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), much higher than their computer rankings (24th).
- The Vikings were +4000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +8000, which is the 10th-biggest change in the entire league.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Vikings have a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota hasn't won a game against the spread this season.
- One Vikings game (out of three) has hit the over this year.
- The Vikings have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.
- Minnesota lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Vikings own the 27th-ranked defense this season (382.3 yards allowed per game), and they've been better offensively, ranking third-best with 406 yards per game.
- The Vikings are putting up 23 points per game on offense, which ranks them 15th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 26th, giving up 27.3 points per game.
Vikings Impact Players
- In three games, Kirk Cousins has thrown for 1,075 yards (358.3 per game), with nine TDs and two INTs, and completing 69.6%.
- In three games, Justin Jefferson has 27 receptions for 458 yards (152.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- Jordan Addison has 13 receptions for 185 yards (61.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- In three games, T.J. Hockenson has 23 catches for 179 yards (59.7 per game) and two scores.
- Danielle Hunter has been providing a big boost on defense, recording 19 tackles, 7.0 TFL, five sacks, and one pass defended for the Vikings.
Vikings Player Futures
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|L 20-17
|+10000
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|L 34-28
|+700
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|L 28-24
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+30000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+40000
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+550
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+40000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
