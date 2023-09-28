Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins (85-73) will host Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (48-110) at Target Field on Thursday, September 28, with a start time of 1:10 PM ET.

The Twins have been listed as -275 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+220). The game's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (8-8, 2.75 ERA) vs Luis Medina - OAK (3-10, 5.64 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Athletics Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -275 +220 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the urge to wager on the Twins' matchup versus the Athletics but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Twins (-275) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to beat the Athletics with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $13.64.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Willi Castro get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 65, or 60.7%, of the 107 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 6-3 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 154 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (30.5%) in those contests.

The Athletics have a mark of 2-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +220 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+165) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Max Kepler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 8th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.