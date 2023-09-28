The Minnesota Twins will send a hot-hitting Ryan Jeffers to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs take the field on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

The Twins are -275 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Athletics (+220). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Twins vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -275 +220 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games. In three straight games, Minnesota and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers in that span being 7.8 runs.

Read More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 65 of the 107 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (60.7%).

Minnesota has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Minnesota has played in 158 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-71-7).

The Twins have covered only 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-33 38-40 34-32 51-40 65-56 20-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.