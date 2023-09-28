Ryan Jeffers vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers and his .629 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .271 with 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- Jeffers has recorded a hit in 53 of 87 games this year (60.9%), including 17 multi-hit games (19.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.7% of his games this year, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 87 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.290
|AVG
|.254
|.373
|OBP
|.359
|.550
|SLG
|.423
|16
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|23
|46/13
|K/BB
|44/19
|1
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.55 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 208 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Medina (3-10 with a 5.64 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.64, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
