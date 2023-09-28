Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 4 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are ranked 19th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 225.3 per game.

Doubs has 11 receptions for 129 yards and three TDs this year. He's been targeted 20 times, producing 43.0 yards per game.

Doubs vs. the Lions

Doubs vs the Lions (since 2021): 2 GP / 9 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 9 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit's defense has not let a player pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed three opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Detroit has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Lions is conceding 225.3 yards per game this year, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Lions have the No. 15 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up four this season (1.3 per game).

Romeo Doubs Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 39.5 (-118)

Doubs Receiving Insights

In one of three games this season (33.3%), Doubs has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet.

Doubs has been targeted on 20 of his team's 96 passing attempts this season (20.8% target share).

He is averaging 6.5 yards per target (87th in NFL play), picking up 129 yards on 20 passes thrown his way.

In two of three games this year, Doubs has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has three total touchdowns this season (33.3% of his team's nine offensive TDs).

Doubs has been targeted five times in the red zone (27.8% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts).

Doubs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

