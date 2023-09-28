The Green Bay Packers have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 28.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +160

+160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Packers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Packers are 14th-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+4000), but only 16th-best according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Packers have had the 12th-biggest change this season, improving from +6600 at the beginning to +4000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Packers have a 2.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay hasn't lost a game against the spread this season.

Two Packers games (out of three) have gone over the point total this season.

The Packers have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

Green Bay has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won twice.

The Packers are compiling 297.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 22nd in the NFL. On defense, they rank 15th, giving up 336.3 yards per game.

The Packers are compiling 26.7 points per game on offense (eighth in NFL), and they rank 13th defensively with 20.7 points allowed per game.

Packers Impact Players

In three games, Jordan Love has thrown for 655 yards (218.3 per game), with seven TDs and one interception, and completing 53.1%.

Love also has rushed for 74 yards and one TD.

In three games, Romeo Doubs has 11 receptions for 129 yards (43.0 per game) and three TDs.

In three games, Jayden Reed has nine catches for 148 yards (49.3 per game) and two scores.

On the ground, Aaron Jones has scored one time and accumulated 41 yards (41.0 per game).

On defense, Quay Walker has helped keep opposing offenses in check with one pick to go with 28 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended in three games.

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +40000 2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +5000 3 September 24 Saints W 18-17 +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +2200 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +20000 8 October 29 Vikings - +8000 9 November 5 Rams - +10000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +3500 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2200 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +12500 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +10000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +30000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +8000 18 January 7 Bears - +40000

