The Green Bay Packers right now have the 14th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +4000.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +160

+160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Packers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Packers are 14th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+4000), but only 16th-best according to computer rankings.

The Packers' Super Bowl odds have improved from +6600 at the beginning of the season to +4000, the 12th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +4000, the Packers have been given a 2.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay hasn't lost a game against the spread this year.

Two Packers games (out of three) have gone over the point total this year.

The Packers have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

This season, Green Bay has been the underdog three times and won two of those games.

The Packers are putting up 297.7 yards per game offensively this year (22nd in NFL), and they are allowing 336.3 yards per game (15th) on defense.

The Packers are putting up 26.7 points per game on offense this year (eighth in NFL), and they are allowing 20.7 points per game (13th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Packers Impact Players

In three games, Jordan Love has passed for 655 yards (218.3 per game), with seven TDs and one interception, and completing 53.1%.

In addition, Love has run for 74 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Romeo Doubs has scored three times, hauling in 11 balls for 129 yards (43.0 per game).

Jayden Reed has nine catches for 148 yards (49.3 per game) and two TDs in three games.

In one game, Aaron Jones has run for 41 yards (41.0 per game) and one score.

As a playmaker on defense, the Packers' Quay Walker has compiled 28 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception in his three games.

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +40000 2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +5000 3 September 24 Saints W 18-17 +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +2200 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +20000 8 October 29 Vikings - +8000 9 November 5 Rams - +10000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +3500 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2200 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +12500 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +10000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +30000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +8000 18 January 7 Bears - +40000

