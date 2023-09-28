Michael A. Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .217.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 60 of 116 games this year (51.7%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (12.1%).

In 15.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has had an RBI in 32 games this year (27.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Other Twins Players vs the Athletics

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 54 .235 AVG .196 .281 OBP .260 .476 SLG .380 19 XBH 15 13 HR 7 30 RBI 20 69/11 K/BB 57/12 7 SB 2

