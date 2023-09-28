In the Week 4 tilt between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Malik Heath score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Heath will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Malik Heath score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140 if he scores a TD)

Heath has racked up 0 yards receiving on zero catches this season, averaging 0 yards per game.

Heath does not have a TD reception this year in three games.

Malik Heath Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Saints 2 0 0 0

Rep Malik Heath with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.