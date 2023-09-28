This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Hennepin County, Minnesota. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

PACT Charter High School at North Community High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on September 28

Location: Minneapolis, MN

How to Stream: Watch Here

Como Park High School at Edison High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 28

Location: Minneapolis, MN

How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Brooklyn Center High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29

Location: Minneapolis, MN

How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Anthony Village High School at DeLaSalle High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Conference: Tri-Metro

How to Stream: Watch Here

South High School at Fridley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29

Location: Minneapolis, MN

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Columbia Heights High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29

Location: Minneapolis, MN

How to Stream: Watch Here

North Community High School at Washburn High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Conference: Minneapolis City

How to Stream: Watch Here

Orono High School at Mound Westonka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

Location: Minnetrista, MN

How to Stream: Watch Here

Roosevelt High School at Patrick Henry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Conference: Minneapolis City

How to Stream: Watch Here

Eden Prairie High School at Wayzata High School