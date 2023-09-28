Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dakota County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Dakota County, Minnesota this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Dakota County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Eastview High School at Burnsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Burnsville, MN
- Conference: South Suburban
