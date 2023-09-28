Should you wager on Christian Watson getting into the end zone in the Green Bay Packers' upcoming Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Christian Watson score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Watson was targeted 4.7 times per game last season, tallying 611 yards receiving plus seven TDs.

Watson caught a touchdown pass in four of 14 games last season, and he scored multiple receiving TDs on two occasions.

He rushed for a TD in two games last year, but did not score more than one either time.

Christian Watson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 4 2 34 0 Week 2 Bears 3 3 9 0 Week 4 Patriots 3 1 8 0 Week 5 Giants 1 1 1 0 Week 8 @Bills 1 1 12 0 Week 9 @Lions 2 2 24 0 Week 10 Cowboys 8 4 107 3 Week 11 Titans 6 4 48 2 Week 12 @Eagles 6 4 110 1 Week 13 @Bears 7 3 48 1 Week 15 Rams 6 4 46 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 8 6 49 0 Week 17 Vikings 5 1 11 0 Week 18 Lions 6 5 104 0

