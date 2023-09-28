Aaron Jones Week 4 Preview vs. the Lions
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has a difficult matchup in Week 4 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Detroit Lions. The Lions are conceding the fifth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 72 per game.
Jones was a force in the trenches last year, scoring two rushing TDs and picking up 65.9 yards per game. Jones was also productive in the passing game, tallying 59 catches and five touchdowns over the course of the year.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Jones and the Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jones vs. the Lions
- Jones vs the Lions (since 2021): 3 GP / 46.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD
- In the ground game, six players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Lions last season.
- In terms of run defense, Detroit gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 19 players last season.
- The Lions allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last season.
- The Lions were the NFL's 29th-ranked run defense last season by surrendering 146.5 yards per game on the ground.
- A season ago, the Lions allowed 22 rushing touchdowns. That ranked 29th in NFL play.
Watch Packers vs Lions on Fubo!
Packers Player Previews
Aaron Jones Rushing Props vs. the Lions
- Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-115)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Jones with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jones Rushing Insights
- Jones hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in seven of his 17 opportunities last season (41.2%).
- The Packers threw the ball on 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 44.7% of the time. Their offense was 14th in the NFL in points scored.
- Jones had a rushing touchdown in two games last year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.
Aaron Jones Receiving Props vs the Lions
- Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-111)
Jones Receiving Insights
- In seven of his 17 games last season (41.2%), Jones went over on receiving yards prop bets.
- He was targeted on 72 pass attempts last year, averaging 5.5 yards per target (130th in NFL).
- Jones had a touchdown catch in four games last year, out of 17 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only once.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Jones' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|at Vikings
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|5 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|15 ATT / 132 YDS / 1 TD
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD
|at Buccaneers
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|12 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|16 ATT / 110 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|13 ATT / 63 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|9 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|8 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs
|10 TAR / 9 REC / 53 YDS / 2 TDs
|at Bills
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|20 ATT / 143 YDS / 0 TDs
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|9 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|24 ATT / 138 YDS / 1 TD
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|11/17/2022
|Week 11
|12 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs
|7 TAR / 6 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|12 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 56 YDS / 1 TD
|at Bears
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|9 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs
|5 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Rams
|12/19/2022
|Week 15
|17 ATT / 90 YDS / 0 TDs
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD
|at Dolphins
|12/25/2022
|Week 16
|6 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|14 ATT / 111 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|12 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.