Willi Castro vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Willi Castro -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Oakland Athletics, with Joey Estes on the mound, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Athletics Player Props
|Twins vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Athletics Prediction
|How to Watch Twins vs Athletics
|Twins vs Athletics Odds
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 28 walks while batting .251.
- In 57.0% of his 107 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27 games this year (25.2%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (5.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41.1% of his games this season (44 of 107), with two or more runs nine times (8.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Twins Players vs the Athletics
- Click Here for Max Kepler
- Click Here for Matt Wallner
- Click Here for Michael A. Taylor
- Click Here for Dónovan Solano
- Click Here for Kyle Farmer
- Click Here for Jorge Polanco
- Click Here for Christian Vázquez
- Click Here for Alex Kirilloff
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|58
|.247
|AVG
|.255
|.325
|OBP
|.326
|.473
|SLG
|.367
|19
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|16
|41/14
|K/BB
|53/14
|14
|SB
|16
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.54 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (206 total, 1.3 per game).
- Estes (0-1) gets the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday, Sept. 20 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.