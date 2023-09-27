Player prop bet odds for Max Kepler, Esteury Ruiz and others are available when the Minnesota Twins host the Oakland Athletics at Target Field on Wednesday (at 7:40 PM ET).

Twins vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -135) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Lopez Stats

The Twins' Pablo Lopez (11-8) will make his 32nd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 20 times in 31 starts this season.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in 22 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 20th, 1.149 WHIP ranks 15th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks fifth.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Sep. 22 6.0 5 3 3 7 1 at White Sox Sep. 16 5.0 8 5 5 8 0 vs. Mets Sep. 10 8.0 2 0 0 14 0 at Guardians Sep. 4 6.0 8 1 1 3 3 vs. Guardians Aug. 29 6.0 8 3 3 5 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has recorded 107 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .251/.324/.472 on the season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Angels Sep. 22 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 19 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 24 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 46 RBI (111 total hits). He's also stolen 63 bases.

He has a slash line of .255/.308/.349 so far this year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 2 vs. Tigers Sep. 23 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 22 1-for-1 0 0 2 1 2 vs. Tigers Sep. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 18 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 65 RBI (109 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .245/.328/.485 so far this season.

Rooker heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Sep. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 22 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 21 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

