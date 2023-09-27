How to Watch the Twins vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 27
Joey Estes will try to control Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins when they play his Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank fifth in MLB action with 224 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Minnesota is ninth in baseball, slugging .425.
- The Twins have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).
- Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 748 (4.8 per game).
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.
- The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the majors.
- Minnesota's 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.198).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez (11-8 with a 3.65 ERA and 228 strikeouts in 189 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 32nd of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Lopez has recorded 20 quality starts this season.
- Lopez is aiming for his 23rd straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 31 appearances this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/20/2023
|Reds
|W 5-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Hunter Greene
|9/22/2023
|Angels
|W 8-6
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|José Suarez
|9/23/2023
|Angels
|L 1-0
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Kenny Rosenberg
|9/24/2023
|Angels
|W 9-3
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Andrew Wantz
|9/26/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Paul Blackburn
|9/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Joey Estes
|9/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Luis Medina
|9/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Ty Blach
|9/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|-
|10/1/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Chase Anderson
