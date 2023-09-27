Twins vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game features the Minnesota Twins (84-73) and the Oakland Athletics (48-109) facing off at Target Field (on September 27) at 7:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Twins.
The Twins will call on Pablo Lopez (11-8) against the Athletics and Joey Estes (0-1).
Twins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 6, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have been favorites in 106 games this season and won 64 (60.4%) of those contests.
- Minnesota has a record of 4-1 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -275 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 748 (4.8 per game).
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|@ Reds
|W 5-3
|Bailey Ober vs Hunter Greene
|September 22
|Angels
|W 8-6
|Pablo Lopez vs José Suarez
|September 23
|Angels
|L 1-0
|Sonny Gray vs Kenny Rosenberg
|September 24
|Angels
|W 9-3
|Joe Ryan vs Andrew Wantz
|September 26
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Bailey Ober vs Paul Blackburn
|September 27
|Athletics
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Joey Estes
|September 28
|Athletics
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Luis Medina
|September 29
|@ Rockies
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Ty Blach
|September 30
|@ Rockies
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs TBA
|October 1
|@ Rockies
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Chase Anderson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.