Max Kepler vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Kepler, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Oakland Athletics, with Joey Estes on the mound, September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .251 with 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 43 walks.
- Kepler has gotten a hit in 72 of 123 games this season (58.5%), with more than one hit on 32 occasions (26.0%).
- In 23 games this season, he has homered (18.7%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Kepler has driven home a run in 44 games this year (35.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 42.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.277
|AVG
|.228
|.345
|OBP
|.304
|.530
|SLG
|.420
|25
|XBH
|21
|12
|HR
|11
|34
|RBI
|28
|50/21
|K/BB
|55/22
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.54 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 206 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Athletics will look to Estes (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
