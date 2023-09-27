Kyle Farmer vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Kyle Farmer (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Estes. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Athletics.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is batting .254 with 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- Farmer is batting .412 during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Farmer has had a hit in 61 of 109 games this season (56.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (13.8%).
- In 10.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Farmer has had an RBI in 31 games this year (28.4%), including nine multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43 of 109 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|54
|.281
|AVG
|.229
|.355
|OBP
|.279
|.431
|SLG
|.392
|13
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|24
|42/11
|K/BB
|43/11
|0
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.54 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (206 total, 1.3 per game).
- Estes (0-1) makes the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.