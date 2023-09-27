Jorge Polanco vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (batting .244 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI), take on starter Joey Estes and the Oakland Athletics at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .258 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks.
- Polanco has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has homered in 17.9% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Polanco has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (41.0%), including four multi-run games (5.1%).
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.278
|AVG
|.236
|.355
|OBP
|.323
|.543
|SLG
|.375
|22
|XBH
|10
|9
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|19
|43/18
|K/BB
|43/18
|2
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.54).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 206 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Athletics are sending Estes (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
