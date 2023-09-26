Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins (83-73) will host Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (48-108) at Target Field on Tuesday, September 26, with a start time of 7:40 PM ET.

The Athletics are +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Twins (-250). An 8.5-run total is set for this game.

Twins vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (7-6, 3.66 ERA) vs Paul Blackburn - OAK (4-6, 4.29 ERA)

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Athletics Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 105 games this season and won 63 (60%) of those contests.

The Twins have gone 6-3 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 6-3 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Athletics have come away with 47 wins in the 152 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win four times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st

