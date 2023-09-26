The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro ready for the first of a three-game series against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Target Field.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Athletics have +200 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Twins vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -250 +200 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have gone 63-42 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

Minnesota has a record of 6-3 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Minnesota has played in 156 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-71-7).

The Twins have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-33 38-40 34-32 49-40 63-56 20-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.