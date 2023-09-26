Tuesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (83-73) against the Oakland Athletics (48-108) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:40 PM on September 26.

The probable starters are Bailey Ober (7-6) for the Twins and Paul Blackburn (4-6) for the Athletics.

Twins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: BSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Athletics

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-3.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Twins have been favored 105 times and won 63, or 60%, of those games.
  • This season Minnesota has won six of its nine games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.
  • Minnesota has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 737 (4.7 per game).
  • The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 19 @ Reds W 7-0 Kenta Maeda vs Fernando Cruz
September 20 @ Reds W 5-3 Bailey Ober vs Hunter Greene
September 22 Angels W 8-6 Pablo Lopez vs José Suarez
September 23 Angels L 1-0 Sonny Gray vs Kenny Rosenberg
September 24 Angels W 9-3 Joe Ryan vs Andrew Wantz
September 26 Athletics - Bailey Ober vs Paul Blackburn
September 27 Athletics - Pablo Lopez vs Joey Estes
September 28 Athletics - Sonny Gray vs Luis Medina
September 29 @ Rockies - Joe Ryan vs Ty Blach
September 30 @ Rockies - Kenta Maeda vs TBA
October 1 @ Rockies - Bailey Ober vs Chase Anderson

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.