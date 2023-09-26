Tuesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (83-73) against the Oakland Athletics (48-108) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:40 PM on September 26.

The probable starters are Bailey Ober (7-6) for the Twins and Paul Blackburn (4-6) for the Athletics.

Twins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 105 times and won 63, or 60%, of those games.

This season Minnesota has won six of its nine games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 737 (4.7 per game).

The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

