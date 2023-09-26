In a Tuesday MLB slate that includes plenty of competitive contests, the Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to catch.

We've got everything you need regarding how to watch today's MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

The Colorado Rockies (56-99) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (96-59)

The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Tuesday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.245 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.245 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.309 AVG, 39 HR, 105 RBI)

LAD Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -245 +200 12.5

The Cleveland Guardians (74-83) face the Cincinnati Reds (80-77)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.279 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI)

José Ramírez (.279 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.270 AVG, 22 HR, 83 RBI)

CIN Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -110 -109 7.5

The Baltimore Orioles (97-59) play host to the Washington Nationals (69-88)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.276 AVG, 19 HR, 76 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.276 AVG, 19 HR, 76 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.270 AVG, 27 HR, 85 RBI)

BAL Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -243 +199 7.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (87-69) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-82)

The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Trea Turner (.263 AVG, 26 HR, 76 RBI)

Trea Turner (.263 AVG, 26 HR, 76 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.267 AVG, 23 HR, 82 RBI)

PHI Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -166 +141 7.5

The Detroit Tigers (73-83) play host to the Kansas City Royals (54-102)

The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.233 AVG, 29 HR, 89 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.233 AVG, 29 HR, 89 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.275 AVG, 29 HR, 93 RBI)

DET Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -165 +139 7.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (87-69) host the New York Yankees (79-77)

The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.266 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.266 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI)

TOR Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -163 +137 7

The Boston Red Sox (76-80) host the Tampa Bay Rays (95-62)

The Rays hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.272 AVG, 33 HR, 98 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.272 AVG, 33 HR, 98 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.328 AVG, 21 HR, 76 RBI)

TB Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -131 +112 8

The New York Mets (71-85) take on the Miami Marlins (81-75)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field versus the Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.250 AVG, 27 HR, 90 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.250 AVG, 27 HR, 90 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.353 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)

MIA Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -128 +108 7.5

The Atlanta Braves (100-56) play host to the Chicago Cubs (82-74)

The Cubs hope to get a road victory at Truist Park against the Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336 AVG, 40 HR, 101 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336 AVG, 40 HR, 101 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.305 AVG, 26 HR, 95 RBI)

ATL Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -138 +117 9.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (88-68) host the St. Louis Cardinals (68-88)

The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at American Family Field against the Brewers on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.276 AVG, 19 HR, 76 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.276 AVG, 19 HR, 76 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.269 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI)

MIL Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -157 +134 8

The Chicago White Sox (60-96) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (82-74)

The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.264 AVG, 38 HR, 80 RBI)

Luis Robert (.264 AVG, 38 HR, 80 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.289 AVG, 25 HR, 73 RBI)

ARI Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -145 +123 9

The Minnesota Twins (83-73) play host to the Oakland Athletics (48-108)

The Athletics will look to pick up a road win at Target Field against the Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.253 AVG, 23 HR, 62 RBI)

Max Kepler (.253 AVG, 23 HR, 62 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.256 AVG, 5 HR, 46 RBI)

The Los Angeles Angels (70-87) play the Texas Rangers (88-68)

The Rangers will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Brandon Drury (.258 AVG, 23 HR, 77 RBI)

Brandon Drury (.258 AVG, 23 HR, 77 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 28 HR, 98 RBI)

TEX Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -178 +151 9

The San Francisco Giants (78-79) play the San Diego Padres (77-80)

The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.285 AVG, 22 HR, 57 RBI)

Wilmer Flores (.285 AVG, 22 HR, 57 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.273 AVG, 33 HR, 105 RBI)

SD Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -127 +107 8.5

The Seattle Mariners (84-72) face the Houston Astros (86-71)

The Astros will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.283 AVG, 31 HR, 101 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.283 AVG, 31 HR, 101 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.281 AVG, 29 HR, 110 RBI)

SEA Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -141 +120 7.5

