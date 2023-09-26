MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Tuesday, September 26
In a Tuesday MLB slate that includes plenty of competitive contests, the Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to catch.
We've got everything you need regarding how to watch today's MLB action right here. Check out the links below.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Colorado Rockies (56-99) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (96-59)
The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Tuesday at 3:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.245 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.309 AVG, 39 HR, 105 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|LAD Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-245
|+200
|12.5
The Cleveland Guardians (74-83) face the Cincinnati Reds (80-77)
The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.279 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.270 AVG, 22 HR, 83 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|CIN Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-110
|-109
|7.5
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
The Baltimore Orioles (97-59) play host to the Washington Nationals (69-88)
The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.276 AVG, 19 HR, 76 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.270 AVG, 27 HR, 85 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|BAL Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-243
|+199
|7.5
The Philadelphia Phillies (87-69) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-82)
The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Trea Turner (.263 AVG, 26 HR, 76 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.267 AVG, 23 HR, 82 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|PHI Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-166
|+141
|7.5
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
The Detroit Tigers (73-83) play host to the Kansas City Royals (54-102)
The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.233 AVG, 29 HR, 89 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.275 AVG, 29 HR, 93 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|DET Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-165
|+139
|7.5
The Toronto Blue Jays (87-69) host the New York Yankees (79-77)
The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.266 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TOR Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-163
|+137
|7
The Boston Red Sox (76-80) host the Tampa Bay Rays (95-62)
The Rays hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.272 AVG, 33 HR, 98 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.328 AVG, 21 HR, 76 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TB Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-131
|+112
|8
The New York Mets (71-85) take on the Miami Marlins (81-75)
The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field versus the Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.250 AVG, 27 HR, 90 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.353 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|MIA Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-128
|+108
|7.5
The Atlanta Braves (100-56) play host to the Chicago Cubs (82-74)
The Cubs hope to get a road victory at Truist Park against the Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336 AVG, 40 HR, 101 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.305 AVG, 26 HR, 95 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|ATL Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-138
|+117
|9.5
The Milwaukee Brewers (88-68) host the St. Louis Cardinals (68-88)
The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at American Family Field against the Brewers on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.276 AVG, 19 HR, 76 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.269 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|MIL Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-157
|+134
|8
The Chicago White Sox (60-96) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (82-74)
The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.264 AVG, 38 HR, 80 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.289 AVG, 25 HR, 73 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|ARI Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-145
|+123
|9
The Minnesota Twins (83-73) play host to the Oakland Athletics (48-108)
The Athletics will look to pick up a road win at Target Field against the Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.253 AVG, 23 HR, 62 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.256 AVG, 5 HR, 46 RBI)
The Colorado Rockies (56-99) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (96-59)
The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.245 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.309 AVG, 39 HR, 105 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|LAD Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-277
|+226
|11.5
The Los Angeles Angels (70-87) play the Texas Rangers (88-68)
The Rangers will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Brandon Drury (.258 AVG, 23 HR, 77 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 28 HR, 98 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TEX Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-178
|+151
|9
The San Francisco Giants (78-79) play the San Diego Padres (77-80)
The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.285 AVG, 22 HR, 57 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.273 AVG, 33 HR, 105 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|SD Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-127
|+107
|8.5
The Seattle Mariners (84-72) face the Houston Astros (86-71)
The Astros will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.283 AVG, 31 HR, 101 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.281 AVG, 29 HR, 110 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|SEA Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+120
|7.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.