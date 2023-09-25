Eagles vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) play at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, September 25, 2023.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Eagles and Buccaneers can be found in this article before they square off on Monday.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, September 25, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Eagles
|4.5
|45
|-225
|+180
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats
Philadelphia Eagles
- In 12 games last season, the Eagles and their opponents went over 45 combined points.
- Philadelphia had an average point total of 45.5 in its outings last season, 0.5 more points than the over/under for this game.
- The Eagles were 8-8-0 against the spread last year.
- The Eagles won 14 of the 16 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (87.5%).
- In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Philadelphia had a 14-1 record (winning 93.3% of its games).
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- The Buccaneers played six games last season that finished with a point total higher than 45 points.
- Tampa Bay's contests last year had a 43.4-point average over/under, 1.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Buccaneers had four wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- Last season, the Buccaneers were listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.
- Last season, Tampa Bay was at least a +180 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Eagles
|28.1
|2
|20.2
|8
|45.5
|12
|Buccaneers
|18.4
|25
|21.1
|13
|43.4
|6
Eagles Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.5
|44.2
|47
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.9
|26.6
|27.3
|ATS Record
|8-8-0
|6-2-0
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|6-3-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|14-2
|7-2
|7-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Buccaneers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.4
|44.1
|42.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|23.9
|24.4
|ATS Record
|4-12-1
|2-6-1
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-11-0
|4-5-0
|2-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-6
|5-3
|3-3
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
