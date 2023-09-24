The Minnesota Twins (82-73) and the Los Angeles Angels (70-85) will square off on Sunday, September 24 at Target Field, with Joe Ryan getting the nod for the Twins and Tyler Anderson toeing the rubber for the Angels. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels +190 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

Twins vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (10-10, 4.30 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (6-6, 5.43 ERA)

Twins vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Angels Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +190 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Twins vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 104 times this season and won 62, or 59.6%, of those games.

The Twins have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 5-3 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have come away with 33 wins in the 82 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Angels have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a +190 moneyline underdog.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

