Sunday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (82-73) and the Los Angeles Angels (70-85) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on September 24.

The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (10-10) versus the Angels and Tyler Anderson (6-6).

Twins vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 104 times this season and won 62, or 59.6%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 5-3 when favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 71.4% chance to win.

Minnesota ranks 11th in the majors with 728 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).

Twins Schedule