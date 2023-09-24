The Green Bay Packers (1-1) will face off against the New Orleans Saints (2-0) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Packers favored by 1 point. The over/under is set at 42 in the contest.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's game between the Packers and the Saints and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting info you need in the column below.

Packers vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Packers led six times, were losing seven times, and were knotted up four times at the end of the first quarter last season.

The Packers' offense averaged 3.9 points in the first quarter last year, and on the other side of the ball, they surrendered 5.5 points on average in the first quarter.

The Saints led after the first quarter in eight games, trailed after the first quarter in seven games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in two games last year.

The Saints' offense averaged 4.2 points in the first quarter last year. Defensively, they surrendered 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Packers won the second quarter in seven games, lost the second quarter in seven games, and they tied the second quarter in three games.

Green Bay's offense averaged 6.9 points in the second quarter last year. From a defensive standpoint, it allowed seven points on average in the second quarter.

The Saints outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games last season, lost the second quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

Offensively, the Saints averaged 6.1 points in the second quarter (23rd-ranked) last season. They gave up 5.2 points on average in the second quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Packers outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games last season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last season, Green Bay averaged 4.8 points on offense, and it surrendered an average of 4.8 points on defense.

The Saints won the third quarter in six games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

On offense, the Saints averaged 4.6 points in the third quarter (17th-ranked) last year. They allowed 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Last season, the Packers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games, lost that quarter in seven games, and they tied in that quarter in three games.

Green Bay's offense averaged 5.2 points in the fourth quarter last year. It allowed 5.1 points on average in that quarter.

In 17 games last season, the Saints outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, were outscored 10 times, and tied three times.

The Saints averaged 5.7 points on offense and gave up an average of 7.1 points on defense in the fourth quarter last year.

Packers vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last season, the Packers were leading after the first half in six games (4-2 in those contests), were behind after the first half in nine games (3-6), and were tied after the first half in two games (1-1).

In the first half last season, Green Bay averaged 10.8 points scored on offense. Defensively, the team surrendered an average of 12.5 points in the first half.

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Saints had the lead nine times, were losing seven times, and were tied one time.

On offense, the Saints averaged 10.4 points in the first half (19th-ranked) last season. They allowed 8.6 points on average in the first half (third-ranked) on defense.

2nd Half

Last year, the Packers outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games, were outscored in the second half in six games, and tied the second half in four games.

Green Bay put up an average of 10.1 points and gave up an average of 9.9 points on defense in the second half last season.

In 17 games last season, the Saints lost the second half eight times (2-6 in those games) and outscored their opponent in the second half nine times (5-4).

Offensively, the Saints averaged 10.3 points in the second half last season (17th-ranked). They allowed 10.5 points on average in the second half (15th-ranked) on defense.

