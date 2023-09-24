Jordan Love has a tough matchup when his Green Bay Packers face the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Saints give up 160.0 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the NFL.

So far this year, Love has put up passing 396 yards (198.0 per game), going 29-for-52 (55.8%) through the air with six touchdowns against zero interceptions. On the ground, Love has also run five times for 35 yards, averaging 17.5 yards per game.

Love vs. the Saints

Love vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 68 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 68 PASS YPG / PASS TD New Orleans has not allowed an opposing quarterback to register 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Saints have given up one or more passing TDs to one opposing quarterback this season.

New Orleans has not allowed an opposing quarterback to throw for at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The 160.0 passing yards per game yielded by the Saints defense makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Saints have the No. 1 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up one this season (0.5 per game).

Jordan Love Passing Props vs. the Saints

Passing Yards: 212.5 (-115)

212.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+145)

Love Passing Insights

Love has gone over his passing yards prop total once this season.

The Packers pass on 49.5% of their plays and run on 50.5%. They are third in NFL play in points scored.

Love is No. 8 in the NFL averaging 7.6 yards per attempt (396 total yards passing).

Love has thrown for a touchdown in all two games this year, with more than one TD pass each time.

He has scored six of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (85.7%).

Love has passed eight times out of his 52 total attempts while in the red zone (47.1% of his team's red zone plays).

Love's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 9/17/2023 Week 2 14-for-25 / 151 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 9/10/2023 Week 1 15-for-27 / 245 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

