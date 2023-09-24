Christian Watson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers take on the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. All of Watson's stats can be found on this page.

Looking at last year's season stats, Watson was targeted 66 times and had 41 catches for 611 yards (14.9 per reception) and seven TDs, plus seven carries for 80 yards two touchdowns.

Christian Watson Injury Status: LP

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Packers.

Packers vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Watson 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 66 41 611 276 7 14.9

Watson Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 4 2 34 0 Week 2 Bears 3 3 9 0 Week 4 Patriots 3 1 8 0 Week 5 Giants 1 1 1 0 Week 8 @Bills 1 1 12 0 Week 9 @Lions 2 2 24 0 Week 10 Cowboys 8 4 107 3 Week 11 Titans 6 4 48 2 Week 12 @Eagles 6 4 110 1 Week 13 @Bears 7 3 48 1 Week 15 Rams 6 4 46 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 8 6 49 0 Week 17 Vikings 5 1 11 0 Week 18 Lions 6 5 104 0

