Washington vs. Cal: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The No. 8 Washington Huskies (3-0) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the California Golden Bears (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Golden Bears will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 59.5 in the outing.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. Cal matchup in this article.
Washington vs. Cal Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
Washington vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|Cal Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington (-21.5)
|59.5
|-1600
|+900
|FanDuel
|Washington (-21.5)
|60.5
|-1450
|+810
Washington vs. Cal Betting Trends
- Washington has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Huskies have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 21.5-point favorites.
- Cal has covered in each of its two games with a spread this season.
Washington & Cal 2023 Futures Odds
|Washington
|To Win the National Champ.
|+2200
|Bet $100 to win $2200
|To Win the Pac-12
|+340
|Bet $100 to win $340
|Cal
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
