The No. 8 Washington Huskies (3-0) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the California Golden Bears (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Golden Bears will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 59.5 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. Cal matchup in this article.

Washington vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Washington vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Washington vs. Cal Betting Trends

Washington has won two games against the spread this season.

The Huskies have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 21.5-point favorites.

Cal has covered in each of its two games with a spread this season.

Washington & Cal 2023 Futures Odds

Washington To Win the National Champ. +2200 Bet $100 to win $2200 To Win the Pac-12 +340 Bet $100 to win $340 Cal To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.