Kenny Rosenberg will start for the Los Angeles Angels in the second of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 219 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 10th in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .241 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

Minnesota has the No. 10 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (728 total runs).

The Twins are 13th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.90 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.200).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 31st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 2.79 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering five hits.

Gray is trying to pick up his 17th quality start of the year.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in a game 27 times this year entering this outing.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 White Sox W 4-0 Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 9/18/2023 Reds L 7-3 Away Joe Ryan Connor Phillips 9/19/2023 Reds W 7-0 Away Kenta Maeda Fernando Cruz 9/20/2023 Reds W 5-3 Away Bailey Ober Hunter Greene 9/22/2023 Angels W 8-6 Home Pablo Lopez José Suarez 9/23/2023 Angels - Home Sonny Gray Kenny Rosenberg 9/24/2023 Angels - Home Joe Ryan Tyler Anderson 9/26/2023 Athletics - Home Kenta Maeda Paul Blackburn 9/27/2023 Athletics - Home Bailey Ober Joey Estes 9/28/2023 Athletics - Home Pablo Lopez Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies - Away Sonny Gray Ty Blach

