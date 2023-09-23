Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (82-72) and the Los Angeles Angels (69-85) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on September 23.

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (8-7) for the Twins and Kenny Rosenberg (1-2) for the Angels.

Twins vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 6-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Twins have been favored 103 times and won 62, or 60.2%, of those games.

This season Minnesota has won eight of its 13 games, or 61.5%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Minnesota has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 728.

The Twins' 3.90 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

