Twins vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (82-72) and the Los Angeles Angels (69-85) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on September 23.
The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (8-7) for the Twins and Kenny Rosenberg (1-2) for the Angels.
Twins vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 6-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Twins have been favored 103 times and won 62, or 60.2%, of those games.
- This season Minnesota has won eight of its 13 games, or 61.5%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.
- Minnesota has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 728.
- The Twins' 3.90 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|@ White Sox
|W 4-0
|Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
|September 18
|@ Reds
|L 7-3
|Joe Ryan vs Connor Phillips
|September 19
|@ Reds
|W 7-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Fernando Cruz
|September 20
|@ Reds
|W 5-3
|Bailey Ober vs Hunter Greene
|September 22
|Angels
|W 8-6
|Pablo Lopez vs José Suarez
|September 23
|Angels
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Kenny Rosenberg
|September 24
|Angels
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Tyler Anderson
|September 26
|Athletics
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Paul Blackburn
|September 27
|Athletics
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Joey Estes
|September 28
|Athletics
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Luis Medina
|September 29
|@ Rockies
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Ty Blach
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.