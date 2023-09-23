In the matchup between the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies and Morehead State Eagles on Saturday, September 23 at 2:00 PM, our projection model expects the Tommies to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Morehead State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction St. Thomas (MN) (-7.3) 55.5 St. Thomas (MN) 31, Morehead State 24

Week 4 Pioneer League Predictions

St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)

The Tommies covered seven times in nine games with a spread last season.

Last season, four of Tommies games went over the point total.

Morehead State Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles won just two games against the spread last year.

Last year, six Eagles games went over the point total.

Tommies vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed St. Thomas (MN) 16.3 31.7 36 26 6.5 34.5 Morehead State 29.5 41.5 37 35 22 48

