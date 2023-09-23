Big 12 opponents meet when the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Nippert Stadium.

Oklahoma has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (third-best with 55.7 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 9.3 points allowed per game) this year. Cincinnati is generating 39 points per game on offense this season (29th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 21.7 points per game (60th-ranked) on defense.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

Oklahoma Cincinnati 534 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 525.3 (18th) 289 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.3 (42nd) 176 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.3 (8th) 358 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286 (29th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (61st) 8 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (25th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has recorded 905 yards (301.7 ypg) on 66-of-80 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 10 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Tawee Walker, has carried the ball 29 times for 161 yards (53.7 per game), scoring two times.

Jovantae Barnes has piled up 122 yards on 28 carries, scoring one time.

Andrel Anthony has hauled in 14 catches for 254 yards (84.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Nic Anderson has caught five passes for 188 yards (62.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jalil Farooq has been the target of 10 passes and hauled in eight catches for 159 yards, an average of 53 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has been a dual threat for Cincinnati this season. He has 735 passing yards (245 per game) while completing 66.3% of his passes. He's thrown seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 144 yards (48 ypg) on 40 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Corey Kiner, has carried the ball 47 times for 289 yards (96.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson's 299 receiving yards (99.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 20 catches on 24 targets with one touchdown.

Braden Smith has caught 10 passes and compiled 168 receiving yards (56 per game) with two touchdowns.

Dee Wiggins' seven grabs (on 13 targets) have netted him 142 yards (47.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oklahoma or Cincinnati gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.