The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-2) visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Marshall is compiling 26 points per game on offense (82nd in the FBS), and ranks 29th defensively with 15 points allowed per game. Virginia Tech is compiling 324.3 total yards per game on offense this season (107th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 341.3 total yards per game (63rd-ranked).

See more information below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech Key Statistics

Marshall Virginia Tech 402.5 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.3 (107th) 284.5 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.3 (64th) 138 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83 (124th) 264.5 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.3 (66th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (61st) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (82nd)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher leads Marshall with 446 yards (223 ypg) on 43-of-63 passing with one touchdown and one interception this season. He also has 46 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Rasheen Ali has 222 rushing yards on 36 carries with five touchdowns. He's also added five catches for 47 yards (23.5 per game).

Cade Conley's team-high 114 yards as a receiver have come on nine catches (out of 10 targets).

Charles Montgomery has caught seven passes for 97 yards (48.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Caleb McMillan has a total of 85 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four throws and scoring one touchdown.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Grant Wells has compiled 494 yards (164.7 yards per game) while completing 53.2% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Bhayshul Tuten has carried the ball 38 times for 104 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on three catches for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Kyron Drones has piled up 89 yards (on 26 attempts).

Jaylin Lane has hauled in 123 receiving yards on nine receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Da'Quan Felton has seven receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 118 yards (39.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dae'Quan Wright has racked up 112 reciving yards (37.3 ypg) this season.

