The Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) square off against a fellow Big Ten foe when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Wisconsin is compiling 31.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 56th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 55th, surrendering 20.7 points per contest. In terms of points scored Purdue ranks 80th in the FBS (26.3 points per game), and it is 103rd defensively (30.3 points allowed per contest).

Read on to find out the info on how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Wisconsin Purdue 440.7 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.7 (70th) 367.7 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.3 (99th) 203.7 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.7 (100th) 237 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275 (37th) 5 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (61st) 6 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (63rd)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has recorded 703 yards (234.3 ypg) on 68-of-101 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 59 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Chez Mellusi, has carried the ball 40 times for 267 yards (89 per game), scoring four times.

Braelon Allen has carried the ball 36 times for 255 yards (85 per game) and four touchdowns.

Chimere Dike's 161 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has registered eight catches and one touchdown.

Will Pauling has put together a 149-yard season so far, reeling in 11 passes on 14 targets.

Skyler Bell has a total of 105 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 13 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has recored 825 passing yards, or 275 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.5% of his passes and has recorded three touchdowns with one interception. He's also contributed on the ground with 13.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Devin Mockobee has run the ball 49 times for 186 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on eight catches for 50 yards.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has piled up 92 yards (on 17 carries) with three touchdowns.

Deion Burks has collected nine receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 221 (73.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 23 times and has three touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has collected 218 receiving yards (72.7 yards per game) on 18 receptions.

Max Klare's 20 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 151 yards.

