Friday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (81-72) versus the Los Angeles Angels (69-84) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:10 PM on September 22.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (10-8) against the Angels and Davis Daniel.

Twins vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Twins have a record of 5-2.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 102 games this season and won 61 (59.8%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 3-1 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -275 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 73.3% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored 720 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule