Twins vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Friday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (81-72) versus the Los Angeles Angels (69-84) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:10 PM on September 22.
The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (10-8) against the Angels and Davis Daniel.
Twins vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Explore More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Twins have a record of 5-2.
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have been favorites in 102 games this season and won 61 (59.8%) of those contests.
- Minnesota has a record of 3-1 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -275 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 73.3% chance to win.
- Minnesota has scored 720 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|@ White Sox
|L 7-6
|Pablo Lopez vs Touki Toussaint
|September 17
|@ White Sox
|W 4-0
|Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
|September 18
|@ Reds
|L 7-3
|Joe Ryan vs Connor Phillips
|September 19
|@ Reds
|W 7-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Fernando Cruz
|September 20
|@ Reds
|W 5-3
|Bailey Ober vs Hunter Greene
|September 22
|Angels
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Davis Daniel
|September 23
|Angels
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Kenny Rosenberg
|September 24
|Angels
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Tyler Anderson
|September 26
|Athletics
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Paul Blackburn
|September 27
|Athletics
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Joey Estes
|September 28
|Athletics
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Luis Medina
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.