There is high school football competition in Saint Louis County, Minnesota this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Saint Louis County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Cass Lake High School at Mountain Iron-Buhl High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Mountain Iron, MN

Mountain Iron, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Littlefork-Big Falls High School at North Woods High School